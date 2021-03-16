Neil Lasher Music Fund Launched for Addiction and Recovery Treatment

The Neil Lasher Music Fund at Caron Treatment Facilities has been created in reminiscence of veteran music business govt Neil Lasher, who died in April 2020 from problems as a consequence of coronavirus.

The Fund, initiated by his life accomplice Jill Jordon, and administered by Caron, will present monetary help for entry to habit and restoration remedy, with an emphasis on these concerned within the music enterprise. As well as, music packages might be established at Caron’s residential websites in Florida and Pennsylvania, together with the creation of music studios the place these in restoration can create, carry out and take pleasure in music throughout remedy.

A veteran report label and music publishing govt, Lasher was an authorized alcoholism and substance-abuse counselor and labored carefully with each Caron and MusiCares, the Recording Academy’s charitable wing, which has supplied thousands and thousands in restoration help to music individuals through the years. Caron and MusiCares will maintain a joint webinar on therapeutic and restoration on April sixth at 8 p.m. ET: Addiction and Creativity within the time of COVID-19. Click on right here for extra info.

“Neil could be so happy with the formation of the Neil Lasher Music Fund,” stated his life accomplice Jill Jordon. “He lived to assist others who struggled with habit and he cherished music and the business the place he spent his profession.”

Along with Jill Jordon, the Founders Board of the Fund consists of Jennifer Bandier, Judy Collins, Jody Gerson, Daniel Glass, Evan Lamberg, Dr. Paul Hokemeyer, Elizabeth Kabler, Monte Lipman, Michael McDonald, Harold Owens, Juliana Terian, Todd Whitmer and Paul Williams.

For info on donating to The Neil Lasher Music Fund at Caron Treatment Facilities, please go to https://www.caron.org/donate/neil-lasher-music-fund.