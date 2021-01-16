Neil Mahoney Useless: Emmy-Nominated ‘Key & Peele’ Editor Was 43

Neil Mahoney, an Emmy-nominated editor for “Key & Peele” and “Drunk Historical past,” amongst different comedy reveals, has died. He was 43.

Actor and comic Jonah Ray first introduced the information on Instagram.”Ask anyone, they are going to let you know that Neil was one of the best man,” Ray wrote. “He cared a lot about his pals. He stored up with each buddy he’d ever made.”

In an obituary for Mahoney printed within the Los Angeles Instances, Ray wrote that Mahoney fell asleep in his dwelling in Echo Park on Jan. 7 and by no means awakened.

Born March 7, 1977 in Massachusetts and raised in Cape Cod, Mahoney graduated from Emerson Faculty and scored a job in Los Angeles as an intern on Bob Odenkirk and David Cross’ “Mr. Present,” after which their movie “Run Ronnie Run” in 2002. After spending time in D.C. working for the tradition journal Whereas You Had been Sleeping, Mahoney returned to L.A. to direct shorts for “Humorous or Die.” Mahoney constructed a profession as an esteemed editor, contributing his skills to comedy reveals like “Drunk Historical past,” “Humorous or Die Presents,” “Portlandia” and “Key & Peele,” for which he was nominated for an excellent enhancing Emmy in 2016.

Mahoney directed and edited the Upright Residents Brigade brief movie “Freak Dance” in 2010, starring Amy Poehler, along with 5 different comedy originals for the troupe. Most not too long ago, Mahoney labored as an editor for the TV collection brief “Royalties” and the present “That White Individuals Shit.”

“Neil Daniel Mahoney was THE finest buddy: loyal, considerate, hilarious. The primary to indicate up at your celebration, supply help, or congratulate you on something,” Ray wrote in his tribute to Mahoney.

Survivors embody his mom, Claudia, and sister, Megan. Donations in his reminiscence may be made to L.A. Household Housing.