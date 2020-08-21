Neil Marshall Cancels ‘The Reckoning’ Q&A Amid Ron Meyer Firestorm

Director Neil Marshall has canceled a Q&A that was scheduled to happen Thursday night after the screening of his movie “The Reckoning,” because the movie’s star has discovered herself in the course of the Ron Meyer intercourse scandal.

“The Reckoning” remains to be set to display screen nearly because the opener of the 24th annual Fantasia Worldwide Movie Pageant. The fest is predicated in Montreal, and is being held solely on-line this 12 months, and just for viewers in Canada.

Marshall and Charlotte Kirk had been initially set to do a Zoom Q&A after the screening. However because the Meyer scandal erupted on Tuesday, Kirk backed out.

Marshall, who co-wrote the movie with Kirk, and seems to be romantically concerned together with her, additionally canceled his digital look on the fest on Thursday.

“It was mutually determined between the filmmaker and competition that it was the most effective in order to not detract consideration from the premiere of the movie,” stated a spokeswoman for the competition.

Reps for Marshall and Kirk didn’t reply to requests for remark.

Meyer resigned as vice chairman of NBCUniversal on Tuesday, after informing the corporate had entered a settlement with a girl with whom he had had an affair. Meyer didn’t determine the lady, however Selection has reported that it was Kirk, who additionally had an affair with former Warner Bros. CEO Kevin Tsujihara, inflicting his downfall.

Meyer alleged that he was being “extorted” by different events, who threatened to contain NBCUniversal within the matter. He and NBCUniversal agreed that made his place there untenable.

The cancelation was first reported by Deadline.