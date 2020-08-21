Neil Marshall Denies Extortion Report, Attacks ‘Casting Sofa’

Director Neil Marshall has issued a press release denying a report that he tried to extort NBCUniversal vice chairman Ron Meyer, saying the media ought to give attention to the “actual villains” and on Hollywood’s “horrible casting sofa tradition.”

Marshall was responding to a report on Wednesday in The Wrap, which recognized him and one other director as in search of hush funds to remain silent about Meyer’s temporary affair with actress Charlotte Kirk eight years in the past.

Meyer resigned on Tuesday after informing NBCUniversal of the state of affairs, and of a settlement he had paid to the actress.

In a press release to Deadline, Marshall blasted the allegations in opposition to him as “nothing however lies based mostly upon falsehoods” and “a load of outdated bollocks.”

Marshall additionally attacked web sites that “consider they’ll publish no matter scurrilous rubbish that’s fed to them with impunity,” and mentioned his profession and his repute had been irreparably broken.

He additionally argued that the media needs to be specializing in “the morally corrupt dinosaurs” who run Hollywood.

“Due to the #metoo motion, and each resignation and revelation it has caused, issues are altering for the higher,” he wrote. “What we want now could be extra girl accountable for studios, and absolutely the abolishment of the horrible casting sofa tradition (which has morphed into sexual predation) that has lengthy been an accepted a part of the enterprise.”

Marshall and Kirk are engaged. Kirk additionally stars in and co-wrote “The Reckoning,” Marshall’s upcoming horror movie a couple of medieval plague.

“What we now have here’s a witch-hunt, plain and easy, perpetrated by overprivileged males in positions of energy, aided by pals of equal standing and lack of ethics, fuelled by clickbait headlines akin to we’ve seen these previous few days, and carried out in opposition to the girl I really like, my fiancé Charlotte Kirk,” Marshall continued. “I’m merely collateral harm, thrown to the wolves by utilizing some trumped up malicious allegations as a smokescreen to distract the main focus from the true villains right here. Charlotte has had the heart to face as much as her detractors and never enable herself to be bullied into submission, and neither will I.”

Reached for remark by Selection on Tuesday, Marshall hung up the telephone. Subsequent messages haven’t been returned. Meyer’s representatives declined to touch upon Thursday.

Marshall and Kirk have been scheduled to present a Zoom Q&A on Thursday night, following the digital screening of “The Reckoning” as a part of the Fantasia Worldwide Movie Competition. The Q&A has been canceled.