Neil Patrick Harris’ Doogie Howser Is Getting Rebooted For Streaming

There may even be reboots/revivals of initiatives like The Mighty Geese, The Sandlot and a stalled Lizzie McGuire collection that has an unclear destiny following a disagreement between Hilary Duff and the present’s author. Disney+ subscribers may also stay up for exhibits from the MCU together with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Wandavision and Loki, and a second season of Excessive Faculty Musical: The Musical – The Sequence within the works.