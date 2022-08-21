Neil Patrick Harris: magic tricks, a cake in the shape of Amy Winehouse’s corpse and her coming out

Neil Patrick Harris had a leading role at age 15 as a teenage prodigy. He had to wait many years to shine again (Netflix)

As a boy he was worried because in comparison to his friends he was taking a long time to “hit the growth spurt”. Actor Neil Patrick Harris, star of mismatchedthe Netflix series produced by Darren Star (Sex and the City) in which he plays a mature gay man returning to singleness in New York, he was afraid of being different and felt insecure. Finally, he hit the growth spurt until he was 1.82 meters tall, but his life led him down a path of learning in which he today celebrates differences-and he also does so by writing stories for children-. Neil is happily married to actor and professional chef David Burtka, with whom he has twins and they are always seen together.

At 49, he may be in the prime of his life. Instagram photos of him are idyllic. She always uploads romantic moments with her partner and moments of happiness with her children who have already turned 11, Gideon Scott and Harper Grace. Vacations at Disney, diving from the deck of a yacht and fun in paradisiacal places, including Iguazú Falls, where they made a New Year’s video. In addition, she is the face of a series with New York as the backdrop. She can’t ask for more.

Neil was born in Albuquerque and grew up in a small town called Noisy, in the state of New Mexico. He is the son of two lawyers, Sheila and Ron who were doing so well that they opened a restaurant in Albuquerque called Perennials Restaurant, which eventually closed. Gastronomy seems to have marked the life of Harris.

The actor constantly uploads new and old photos of her husband to his Instagram with whom he has been for almost 20 years and is deeply in love

In addition to acting, this actor was always dazzled by making magic “that something impossible seems real”. And it still does. “I’ve been practicing bending spoons with finger power and putting them back together,” she seriously told Esquire magazine. His audience is his family, however, he admits that he hasn’t been able to take care of these functions for a long time because “magic requires a lot of practice and investment of time”, something he doesn’t have lately. It all started when he was going to visit his grandparents, who lived three hours from his house. There was a store there where they always stopped by and bought tricks and then she practiced endlessly on the way back.

After being active in school events, where he played the dog Toto in the musical The Wizard of Ozwas booked for two films, a children’s with a purple monster Purple People Eater and in Clara’s Heart, a drama in which Whoopi Goldberg is his babysitter and he is a rich kid. In that film, Neil was 15 years old and looked much younger. In a scene where he sings with such ease and grace, it was already sensed that this boy would have a future as an actor. In 2018 he recalled an anecdote from that shoot on the actress’s show The view. “I was 15 or 16 years old and she told me, on my last day of recording on set, that in 10 years she was going to have sex with me.”. And Whoopi, after an awkward silence replied: “Probably yes”exclaimed the driver. “He had a lot of questions when he was a kid so I told him: ‘Listen, wait 10 years and I’ll show you what it’s like‘. Back then you could have fun like that. Now that is no longer possible. People get very upset about it.” he replied.

Scene from the dramatic film Clara’s Heart, released in 1988, where the actress plays a nanny and the actor a rich kid.

The following year, he rose to fame with a leading role in Doogie Howsera television series in which he gave life to a prodigious adolescent who at 14 graduated as a doctor and did his residency in a hospital. “He can’t buy beer but he prescribes medication,” the series announced. A story based on the life of Howard Zucker, who was a doctor at 22. But in the Hollywood version they decided that he would be younger. To play that role he moved to Los Angeles and recorded for four years. Already in his script he began to seduce girls.

Then came many movies. She participated in one of Madonna (The Best next Thing), even in plays or musicals like Rent, but always in secondary roles or as a guest star. The boy prodigy who had suddenly taken off hadn’t managed to go very far. Until in 2005 the CBS network summoned him for what would be a great series How I met your mother, for the role of Barney Stinson. Harry was one of the five leads and played a womanizing, commitment-phobic thirtysomething. The character that he played for many years was fun for him, because he was the life of the party and he also wore good suits, a very important point, since he is a true fashionista.

Neil Patrick Harris when he spent Christmas with his family at Iguazú Falls. Photo: Courtesy Celeste Fernández

Until then, being an unknown character, his sentimental life was not of interest, but with the series this changed. Rumors about his homosexuality began to be strong when David Burtka joined the cast of How I met your mother. It was speculated that she had gotten the part because of an affair with him. In November 2006, in an interview with People magazine, Neil decided to come out of the closet.. At that time, she had been dating David Burtka for two years, who today is her husband. “The public eye has always been kind to me and, until recently, I have been able to live a fairly normal life. Now there seems to be speculation and interest in my private life and relationships… I am happy to dispel any rumors or misconceptions and I am very proud to say that I am a gay man very satisfied with my situation, living a full life and feel very fortunate to work with wonderful people in the industry that I love. ”, he told the magazine.

A year after coming out as gay, she attended the Emmy Awards hand in hand with her boyfriend. The two became engaged in 2011 when New York’s Marriage Equality Law was passed. By then they had already had twins through surrogacy. On October 14, 2010, twins Gideon and Harper were born. With his arrival, the actor also developed his facet as a writer of novels for children, with themes that he is excited that his children can read. From the hand of its characters, a group of illusionist boys, wanted to teach about inclusion, diversity and the pride of being unique. The book series is called Magic Misfits.

Her partner left acting in 2009 to become a chef. That year she graduated from Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts., of Pasadena, and created a catering company based in Los Angeles. Gourmet M.D.

The couple with their boys who take Halloween very seriously. Last year they were inspired by horror movies

The couple married in 2014 and had a very intimate party in a very special place, very Jolie and Pitt, according to the press. It was a ceremony in Perugia, Italy. The actor shared the news that same day on his Twitter account. Some guests revealed that the party was held in a rented castle, that there were fireworks and how could it be otherwise, Neil surprised with magic tricks. Burtka and Harris married in tuxedos designed by Tom Ford. And one of his friends sang to them. Sir Elton John himself who also toasted them accompanied by his partner, David Furnish. “Many many years ago this would not have been possible,” said the singer.

There is something else that is part of the interests and not of the actor but of the Burtka-Harris family. Halloween parties are taken very seriously with time and money. In 2020 everyone was inspired by the Willy Wonka movie. Another year they took over with Star Wars. Eleven years ago, with her husband, they made a tasteless themed cake that came to light on social networks, since at the time it had gone unnoticed. The year Amy Winehouse died, the Halloween celebration included a corpse-shaped cake with a sign that read “The Corpse of Amy Winehouse.” So she apologized in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “A photo recently resurfaced from a Halloween-themed party my husband and I threw 11 years ago. It was unfortunate then, and it’s still unfortunate now,” she said.

The “corpse of Amy Winehouse” cake that Neil apologized for (Credit: @jessica_tyciak)

In the series that we can see on Netflix today, Uncoupled is in the shoes of a gay man who has a stable and idyllic partner like the one he has in reality. But in this case, after about 15 years he is abandoned overnight, without explanation. Harris manages to bring out in that character the most fragile side of him and he does it with humor. He is no longer a womanizer, but a tormented gay man who is stressed by going back to the world of dating, made worse by the applications that “demand” him to take a picture of his member in front of the mirror, because they tell him that’s how Grindr works.

New York conquers with its impressive and mirrored scenarios and Harris shows that he knows how to enjoy the small and big moments of life.

