Neil Young ‘Not OK’ With Music Again Being Used at Trump Event in SD – Variety

If Donald Trump had been solely to play rock songs at his occasions that had the permission of the recording artists in query, his walk-ons and walk-offs would largely happen to the sound of silence. However he continues to not let artists’ heated objections stand in his method. His occasion at the bottom of Mount Rushmore in South Dakota Friday night time repeatedly featured the sounds of an artist who’s referred to as Trump out as “a shame to our nation”: Neil Young.

The Neil Young Archives Twitter account made it clear that the rocker has not modified his place on the president’s unauthorized utilization of his materials. “That is NOT happy with me,” Young wrote whereas retweeting a clip of his “Rockin’ in the Free World” getting used at the July four weekend celebration. In opposition to one other clip of “Like a Hurricane” being performed as attendees filed in, Young tweeted, “I stand in solidarity with the Lakota Sioux & that is NOT happy with me.”

In an open letter to Trump in February, Young wrote, “You’re a shame to my nation. Your senseless destruction of our shared pure sources, our surroundings, and {our relationships} with pals world wide is unforgivable.… Our first black president was a greater man than you’re.” He added that “Rockin’ in the Free World” “shouldn’t be a track you’ll be able to trot out at certainly one of your rallies… Each time ‘Rockin’ in the Free World’ or certainly one of my songs is performed at your rallies, I hope you hear my voice. Bear in mind it’s the voice of a tax-paying U.S. citizen who doesn’t assist you. Me.”

The South Dakota occasion’s appropriation of those and different Young songs at the occasion follows final weekend’s announcement by the Rolling Stones that the group was submitting a cease-and-desist order towards the Trump marketing campaign and would proceed to litigation if it didn’t cease utilizing their music at rallies. Though practically any rock artist that’s ever had a track utilized by Trump earlier than has publicly objected at some level, this was believed to be the primary time anybody had publicly cited BMI’s Political Entities License in saying such utilization could possibly be legally blocked. BMI confirmed that it had conveyed to the marketing campaign that it was blocked from utilizing the Stones’ BMI catalog. Later this week, ASCAP informed Deadline that the Trump marketing campaign was legally blocked from utilizing the Stones songs below its aegis as properly.

Trump’s “celebration” in South Dakota was technically not a marketing campaign rally, regardless of his partisan speech, so it’s not identified whether or not the White Home would declare to BMI and ASCAP that it was not a political occasion. Regardless, each the White Home and the Trump marketing campaign have proven little curiosity in responding to the needs of artists who’ve objected to having their music used — a protracted checklist that, apart from Young and the Stones, consists of the Tom Petty property, R.E.M., Queen, Pharrell Williams, Rihanna, Panic! at the Disco, Aerosmith and Elton John.

Young’s assertion of solidarity with the Lakota Sioux refers to their stand that the land on which the president held his occasion was stolen by the U.S. authorities in violation of an 1868 treaty.