Neither Boca nor River: a world champion and two-time winner of the Champions League revealed in which Argentine team he would have liked to play

The figure of French football surprised with his choice



won two Champions League with the t-shirt Real Madridraised the world Cup in 1998 as a local with the team of France… A successful path that that young man born in a humble home in New Caledonia with 18 siblings never imagined. Christian Karembeu He left his mark on his time in football since his arrival at Nantes. And, as passionate about football as he is, he also dreamed of venturing borders outside the European continent. In an interview with Super Deportivo Radio, the former midfielder revealed which Argentine team he would have liked to play for. Although he pondered the popularity of Boca Juniors and of River Plate… His preferences traveled to La Plata.

“I would have liked to play in Boca and in River, in both, but I would like to experience it more as a spectator. They told me that La Bombonera is incredible, I would like to come to see a great game. Oh well, he could have played for Estudiantes de Verón. I always followed what President Verón did, and hopefully it will be a success. I like Estudiantes por Verón”, the 51-year-old former midfielder surprised.

Where does the tie come from? Karembeu was a teammate of the Witch in Sampdoria, and obviously they had a good relationship, which triggered the curiosity of the native of Oceania about Pincha. He retired in the 2004/2005 season at Bastia, shortly before the return of the idol to La Plata.

OTHER DEFINITIONS OF KAREMBEU

“When I was a kid, my only luxury was eating an apple, because we didn’t have those things. Sport offered me a chance at life.”

“When I played the World Cup all my history paraded. I remembered that my dream was to eat an apple and that I would travel 14 kilometers every day to look for bread and then share it with my 18 brothers”.

“The first time I met a world champion was in Burruchaga, in France. It was a total inspiration, because I had only seen it on the screen and that meeting was magical for me. He was one of the best midfielders in the world, he could play with both feet, he could make passes and he was like Magic Johnson: he looked one way and he threw it the other way. That was Burruchaga, it was magical.”

Karembeu was part of Real Madrid’s Galacticos at the end of the 90s (Getty Images)

