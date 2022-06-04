Neither Checo Pérez, nor Verstappen, Red Bull Racing is the priority: Christian Horner

Formula One F1 – Monaco Grand Prix – Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco – May 29, 2022 Red Bull team principal Christian Horner pours sparkling wine over race winner Red Bull’s Sergio Perez on the podium alongside third placed Red Bull’s Max Verstappen as Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene of Monaco look on REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

The similarity in yields between Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen in the 2022 season of the formula 1 has sparked a debate about who would be the team’s priority should both drivers have to fight directly for the championship. Faced with such a situation, Christian Horner, In an attempt not to make such questioning bigger, he assured that the results as Red Bull Racing are above all else.

Although the competition is still at an early stage, the parity between the drivers has caught the attention of the media. With seven Grand Prix disputed, there is a distance of just 15 points between each. While the Dutchman is the leader of the World Cup with 125 points, the Mexican is third with 110 (in second place is Charles Leclerc, from Ferrari, with 116).

The victory of Czech at the Monaco Grand Prix It has involved more than a first place. With the conquest of the Principality, Pérez has become the Mexican with the most wins in the history of the country within the category, it earned him to be renewed for two more years with the team and also, the celebration out of control after the victory has been picked up by the press in what caused a media stir.

“It’s a nice challenge to have, but ultimately they’re team players, they’re part of the team. It’s not ‘Sergio Pérez Racing’ or ‘Max Verstappen Racing’, it’s Red Bull Racing. They work for the team, they have a responsibility, they drive the cars that around 800 employees design and produce for them”, said the director of the red bulls in interview for Bloomberg TV.

And he added: “They are a link in the chain, a very important link, but it is vital that they are aware that the ambition of the team is more important than theirs.” The Austrian team is in the first position of the constructors’ competition with 235 units, its closest follower is Ferrari with 199. Further down, in third, Mercedes with 134.

In the last season, that of 2021, despite having achieved a historic feat with Verstappen’s individual championship over seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, by teams they once again remained on the second rung behind Mercedes. Now, with a historic change in the regulations of the Great Circus, Horner sees the future with optimism.

“I think we have a chance. This year we have had the biggest rule change in 40 years and the team has done a great job of adapting to those regulations and having won that championship with Max last year we are determined to defend it and with Czech we have a pilot who is full of confidence. We have two wonderful drivers and this year we are in for a new challenge with Ferrari.Horner commented.

However, the events before the track have shown that Verstappen is the driver the team is mainly betting on. In a single battle that has taken place in the development of the season (Spanish Grand Prix), the team order was not to fight and give priority to the Dutchman. On that occasion, Czech allowed to be overtaken by his teammate. They finished first and second.

