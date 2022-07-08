Neither James Gunn nor Suda 51 participate in the remake of Lollipop Chainsaw, announced this week

The director of Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad rules out knowing anything about the project.

Last June, it was 10 years since the launch of Lollipop Chainsaw on PS3 and Xbox 360, a video game featuring two well-known figures in their respective industries: the designer Goichi Suda (No More Heroes) and film director James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad). However, none of them will be involved in the remake confirmed yesterday.

It has been James Gunn himself who has assured through a message on Twitter that he has not received any communication from Dragami Gamesresponsible for bringing back the hack & slash action video game “high school with zombies”.

“To answer the question in the article, neither I nor Suda51 are currently involved in this. I first found out [del proyecto] by Suda51 a few weeks ago”, declares the American filmmaker, assuring that he is neither against nor in favor of the remake. I neither approve nor criticize it! I just don’t know anything about it. But since the media is starting to give our names, I think it’s important to make it clear that no one has contacted us.”

Possibly the followers miss their presence In the project, after all, we are talking about one of the great figures in the sector such as Suda51 and one of the most in-form Hollywood screenwriters in hooligan products after the acclaimed Peacemaker from HBO Max. In addition, it is not the only change announced with the remake.

Dragami Games also presents a title with a more realistic approach in its gameplay, and with a smaller number of licensed songs in its soundtrack, a very present and careful element in the filmography of the director of Guardians of the Galaxy. You can read the analysis of Lollipop Chainsaw on the 3DJuegos pages.

More about: Lollipop Chainsaw and Lollipop Chainsaw Remake.