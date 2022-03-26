Neither Linkedin nor EuroPass: a universal and free format for our CVs was already needed and this Spanish startup has a proposal

Throughout Genbeta’s history, we have addressed dozens of tools designed to generate resumes in web, *.doc or PDF format… which translated into dozens of occasions where you had to rewrite the same data over and over again. Sometimes, even sticking to a single tool, each CV update meant re-entering all of our data. An ordeal, in short.

In some (only some) sectors there has been luck, and LinkedIn has become the ‘unofficial’ resume ‘format’: the usual thing is to send the URL of our profile to the potential employer and see everything necessary there.





However, this raises another problem: the data ceases to be oursand all the effort invested in keeping our LinkedIn updated can be considered wasted if we are forced to change the format/tool, or if Microsoft suddenly decides one day to close or change the terms of service (we know that it would not be the first time).

On the other hand, in the public sphere, national and community institutions have tried to promote their own ‘formats’ (not file, but physical document) standardized, which have only added fragmentation to the panorama.

The best proposal, without a doubt, has been the EuroPass, but it is not considered a good format in private companies, nor is it admitted in many public institutions (such as the Spanish ANECA and FECYT, which use what is known as ‘CVN’). Also, it is not intended to be interoperable, and only allows us to generate PDFs.

And here comes Manfred, the ‘Gravatar of Resumes’

David Bonilla, CEO of the Spanish recruiting startup Manfred, revealed in February who was working on an ambitious project: “to create a standard and universal CV format”. And he explained what it consisted of:

“Many people say that ‘your data will always be your data’, but we want to take that to another level. Can you imagine that Manfred registered users could export their profiles in a JSON with that standard structure and import them on any other platform? Can you imagine What would it mean to be able to decouple the data of your CVs from their view?”. “In order to have a minimum chance of success and facilitate its adoption, we do not contemplate another option than to make that CV open source [y], to define it, use one of the most universal formats: JSON. There was a similar initiative, but its approach was so different from ours (in its format what you do is defined; in ours we focus on what you are and what you want to be) that we decided to drop forward“.

This format already exists and is called MAC (Manfred Awesomic CV). We already told you about him a couple of days ago, when we boarded the tool that Manfred had released so that users of the Stack Overflow Dev Stories (another ‘informal standard’, this time for the software development industry) could safeguard your data before the imminent closure of said service (another example of ‘your data is yours, as long as we want’).

On the day of the launch of the new Manfred, already prepared to work with MAC (and thus allow its users to synchronize their profiles on the platform with their own personal repositories on GitHub), David Bonilla told us that his future plan for Manfred it did not happen, they do like other competitive tools, in opening doors to the field of professional databut in becoming “a single source of truth (model whereby each element is mastered or edited from one place)”. In a Gravatar of resumes, go.



Manfred (like all platforms that adopt the MAC format in the future) allows synchronization with our repository. So we can update our CV from it, if we wish.

In the official repository of the new format, explained to developers that the schema only “needs to be copied, downloaded, or referenced to validate a new CV, built as a JSON file from scratch, or a previously generated JSON (for example, this example). To get started, you can copy both the schema and the example in an online validator like jsonschemavalidator.net”.