Neither policies of BJP government are correct, intention, wheel of development has stopped in Yogi Raj: Akhilesh

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav said that neither policies nor intentions of BJP government are correct. As a result, the wheel of development of the state has stopped. Akhilesh said in a statement released on Wednesday that the BJP government in a ridiculous display of the habit of doing the work of SP in its name, inaugurated the cancer hospital on October 20.

Akhilesh did not even remind the former government with gratitude. What morality is this? Neither policies nor intentions of the BJP government are correct. She has been saving her face by manipulating the works of the socialist government.

Akhilesh said on Wednesday that the foundation of the Cancer Institute in Lucknow was laid by the Samajwadi government in 2013. The SP was of the view that international level treatment of serious diseases like heart, kidney, liver and cancer should be found in Lucknow itself.

The affluent go to Mumbai, Delhi or Chennai for treatment, but the common people do not get treatment. Keeping this in mind, the SP government had inaugurated the Cancer Hospital on 20 December 2016.

The SP president said that the reality is that the BJP government did not allow patients to be treated in the cancer hospital for three and a half years. OPD has been started in the fourth year. If the BJP government had already started work, how many patients would have been treated. Had the Chief Minister been sensitive, he would have made atonement for the deaths of cancer patients due to lack of treatment in three years.