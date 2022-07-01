Neither Super Mario Run, nor Animal Crossing, Nintendo reaches 1,000 million in revenue with another mobile game

Fire Emblem Heroes achieves this milestone after causing a great furore in areas such as Japan or the US.

That Nintendo wanted to expand in the mobile market did not catch us by surprise, since we were clear that the developer could adapt your big IP to the smartphone ecosystem. This has left us with a Super Mario Run that recovers the classic essence of the franchise with a fun but difficult premise to master, and an Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp that adapts perfectly to these devices.

Gamers in Japan have invested $540.6 million in Fire Emblem HeroesHowever, Nintendo has achieved success with an unexpected game. We are talking about Fire Emblem Heroes, which has already become the first mobile title of the Big N to reach $1 billion in income. An achievement fueled by the popularity of delivery in markets such as Japanwhere it generated $540.6 million (54% of the total) according to data from Sensor Tower (via Nintendo Everything).

Source: Sensor Tower (via Nintendo Everything)

The game has also enjoyed great success in countries such as the US, which is the 32,4% of total player revenue, and Canada, with a 3.2%. It is important to note that Fire Emblem Heroes has been downloaded 17.8 million timeswhich is well below other games from the developer such as Super Mario Run (310.7 million downloads) or Mario Kart Tour (227.2 million).

After all, the strategic franchise managed to bring in $100 million within months of its launch, so it’s no surprise that it’s already passed the $1 billion mark. If you want to know the reasons why this game is so popular, you just have to read our review of Fire Emblem Heroes, where we comment that it is a good demonstration of how to translate such a deep and elaborate license to a mobile environment.

More about: Fire Emblem Heroes, Nintendo, Mobile Gaming and Revenue.