Nellai Siva (Useless) Wiki, Biography, Age, Films, Photographs

Nellai Siva: Sivanathan Shanmugavelan Ramamoorthy aka Nellai Siva is a well-liked comic and actor who most commonly works within the Tamil movie trade. He made his appearing debut within the 1985 movie Aan Paavam. He then acted in films like Vetri Kodi Kattu, Mahaprabhu, Kannum Kannum, Anbe Sivam, Saamy, Thirumalai, Papanasam, Thirupaachi, Kireedam, and extra. He’s widespread for his Nellai slang. In keeping with resources, he has acted in additional than 200 motion pictures in his profession. He was once additionally featured within the Famous person Vijay TV serial “Pandian Shops“. Nellai Siva gave up the ghost on 11 Might 2021 in his house the town Panakudi in Tirunelveli because of a middle assault.