Nelly Cancels His Show At The Allegan County Fair Two Hours After His Scheduled Time:

After not showing up for a gig on Saturday night, Nelly will play at the Allegan County Fair later this week. The webpage for the Allegan County Fair says that the revised show will start at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. The show will start with a comedy set by Steve Trevio.

Concertgoers were upset that Nelly didn’t start his show at 7 p.m. as planned on Saturday night. Instead, approximately 9:30 p.m., the fair’s executive director came out and said Nelly had been delayed as well as would not be playing.

The people running the fair were told by Nelly’s team that his plane was stuck on a runway due to bad weather. “Last night, we had something happen that no venue ever would like to see,” the statement said.

Saree Miller Said That The Artist’s Plane Couldn’t Take Off Because Of The Bad Weather:

There are lots of rumors about why Nelly didn’t perform, but Allegan County Fair Executive Director Saree Miller stated the artist’s plane couldn’t take off because of bad weather, and the fair didn’t find out until “very late in the evening.”

A press statement from the fair says that all tickets for the original date are now good for the show on Thursday. Those who had tickets were sent a message alongside a Google form for filling out if they couldn’t go to the show on Thursday and would rather get a refund. People who don’t want to go to the new show have until Sept. 14 at noon to ask for a refund on their tickets.

The Sentinel tried more than once to get in touch with Miller before Monday’s deadline, but they were unable to do so. Nelly, who is famous for songs like “Hot within Herre” as well as “Country Grammar,” was named the main act for the fair in May. Trea Landon was named as his supporting act.

The August 16 And 17 Shows In North Little Rock With Nelly As Well As The Ying Yang Twins Were Canceled:

Landon did play at the fair on Saturday, and people there say he told them Nelly was backstage. This isn’t an initial Nelly show that’s been canceled in the past few months.

The Shreveport Times says that shows on August sixteen and seventeen within North Little Rock, Arkansas, as well as Bossier City, Louisiana, with Snoop Dogg, Nelly, as well as the Ying Yang Twins were canceled.

Nelly also canceled shows in Minnesota and Virginia in January 2022, as well as ones in Oklahoma City in October 2021, Charleston, South Carolina, in February 2021, and Normal, Illinois, in August 2021. The reasons given for those delays were either not clear as well as “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

Tickets for Saturday’s event that were bought with a credit card through Etix or the fair will be returned immediately. All other ticket buyers can get their money back by calling the fair office at 888-673-6501 between September 20 and September 30.

The Allegan County Fair Will Last Until September 16:

The Allegan County Fair goes on until September 16. On Thursday, performer Steve Trovino will do a show, and on Friday, Riley Green as well as Drake Milligan will play a song. The time for both events is 7:30 p.m.

“They let us spend a lot of money on drinks and food for hours even though they knew he wasn’t there,” said someone else.

Fans who bought tickets online will supposedly get their money back automatically. Allegan County is in the western part of Michigan, approximately forty miles southwest of Grand Rapids.