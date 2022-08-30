Nelson Mandela’s grandson criticized Meghan Markle: “Overcoming 60 years of apartheid is not the same as marrying a white prince”

Meghan Markle suggested that South Africans celebrated her wedding to Harry the same way they celebrated Nelson Mandela’s freedom.

Nelson Mandela’s grandson criticized Meghan Markle for suggesting her marriage to Prince Harry sparked scenes of joy in South Africa that recalled the legendary anti-apartheid activist’s 1990 release after 27 years in jail.. “It can never be compared to someone’s wedding celebration,” she said.

Zwelivelile “Mandla” Mandela said he was “shocked” by the Duchess of Sussex’s comments to the magazine The Cut when he claimed that three years ago a “Lion King” cast member had drawn the comparison between his royal wedding and Mandela’s historic road to freedom.

“The Madiba celebration was based on overcoming 350 years of colonialism with 60 years of a brutal apartheid regime in South Africa.Zwelivelile “Mandla” Mandela, a member of parliament and head of the Mvezo tribe, told the tabloid. Daily Mail.

Mandla Mandela stands next to the coffin of her grandfather, former South African President Nelson Mandela, during a farewell ceremony led by the African National Congress (ANC) at Waterkloof Military Air Base on December 14, 2013 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Zwelivelile, 48, said South Africans dancing in the streets for her grandfather’s release in 1990 after 27 years in prison were more important and more serious than her marriage. “with a white prince”.

“We still have scars from the past. But the Mandela celebrations were the product of the majority of our people taking to the streets to exercise the right to vote for the first time.“, said.

The Duchess of Sussex, with her son Archie in her arms, meets Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa, on September 25, 2019 (Reuters)

Zwelivelile’s criticism of the Duchess of Sussex, 41, comes after she shared during a recent interview with The Cut that someone once told her that the public reactions to her marriage to Prince Harry and Nelson’s freedom were comparable.

Markle said that when she attended the 2019 premiere of the film “The Lion King” in London, a member of the film’s South African cast pulled her aside. “She looked at Me, and it is like light. He said: ‘I just need you to know: when you married into this family, we rejoiced in the streets the same way we rejoiced when Mandela was released from prison’”, he recalled.

Nelson’s relative isn’t the only person expressing disgust at Markle’s anecdote. South African users took to Twitter to criticize the “Princess of Montecito” for her words. The hashtag “#VoetsekMeghan” even started trending on Twitter in South Africa. “Voetsek” is an Afrikaans word that means “to go” or “to get lost”.

“Compare your marriage to the release of Nelson Mandela? What a pompous and arrogant thing to say.”“Her arrogant and yet delusional comparison of herself to Mandela is another insult to South Africa,” were some of the messages.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with Beyonce and Jay-Z at the “The Lion King” premiere in London in 2019 (Reuters)

Harry and Meghan have built a great relationship with the Mandela family in recent years, following in the footsteps of Harry’s parents, Prince Charles and Princess Diana.. Last month, the Duke of Sussex delivered a speech at the UN General Assembly for Nelson Mandela Day in New York City on July 18.

The Sussexes met Graca Machel, Mandela’s widow, on the last day of their Africa tour in 2019.

And in 2018, Harry and Meghan met Mandela’s granddaughter, Zamaswazi Dlamini-Mandela.during a visit to the Nelson Mandela centenary exhibition at the Queen Elizabeth Hall of the Southbank Center in London.

Diana was also close to Mandela. The late Princess of Wales met him in Cape Town in March 1997, while visiting her brother Earl Spencer in South Africa.

Mandela passed away on the night of December 5, 2013 at his home in Houghton at the age of 95.. He became South Africa’s first black president in 1994 after spending 27 years in jail for his anti-apartheid activism.

