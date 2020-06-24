NENT Group, Elisa Viihde Join Forces To Launch New Service – Variety

Nordic Leisure Group (NENT Group), a number one streaming firm throughout the Nordics, and Finland’s prime native streaming service Elisa Viihde have joined forces to launch a brand new service in Finland.

Named Elisa Viihde Viaplay, the brand new platform will mix Elisa Viihde Aitio’s content material and the movies and sequence bundle from NENT Group’s Viaplay, starting from the final quarter of this yr.

Set to launch June 30, Elisa Viihde Viaplay will boast a choice of native and Nordic authentic content material, in addition to worldwide motion pictures, basic sequence and children’ content material in Finland.

The alliance between the 2 providers is sensible as Elisa Viihde Aitio (“Arctic Circle”) and Viaplay (“Love Me”) are amongst Finland’s hottest streaming providers. By combining their strengths, they are going to be capable to rival international providers similar to Netflix.

“By becoming a member of forces with NENT Group, we’re in a position to provide Finnish prospects an thrilling mixture of high-quality content material with a robust deal with Finnish and Nordic authentic sequence,” mentioned Veli-Matti Mattila, CEO of Elisa.

“We anticipate viewers to embrace this modern mixed service that gives in depth content material and represents wonderful worth for cash,” mentioned Mattila.

Elisa is likely one of the greatest producers of Finnish drama, having launched 20 authentic sequence, notably “Arctic Circle,” “All of the Sins,” “Shadow Strains” and “Bullets.” The service will proceed delivering sequence, and also will be backing Finnish motion pictures.

Viaplay is already the most important Scandinavian streaming service and is now accessible throughout the Nordics, having not too long ago launched in Iceland. The banner has already launched 80 originals and is about to roll out 30 extra this yr.

Anders Jensen, NENT Group’s president and CEO, mentioned NENT Group is aiming to “break new floor in streaming with essentially the most modern partnerships available in the market.”

“Elisa Viihde Viaplay will deliver collectively the Nordic area’s main streaming firm and a Finnish pioneer in telecoms and digital providers to take streaming to the following degree in Finland – a rustic with one of many highest broadband penetration charges on the earth,” added Jensen.

“Elisa Viihde Viaplay is the proper mixture of our respective strengths – a standalone streaming service that may deal with the entire Finnish market and supply viewers with a fair stronger and extra various providing,” added the manager.