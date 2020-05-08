NENT Group, ‘Love Me’ Creator Reteam on Social Distancing Drama ‘Orca’ – Variety

Nordic Leisure Group (NENT Group), Scandinavia’s main streaming firm, has come on board “Orca” (working title), a Swedish drama coping with social distancing created, written and directed by Josephine Bornebusch (“Love Me”) .

The sequence, which began to movie this week, is headlined by Swedish stars, together with Johan Rheborg (“Partisan”), Gustav Lindh (“Love Me”), Alba August (“The Good Affected person”), Peter Andersson (“Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit”) and Vera Vitali (“Conspiracy of Silence”), in addition to Bornebusch. The present will premiere completely throughout the Nordics on NENT Group’s Viaplay streaming service within the fall.

The experimental drama sees its protagonists speaking with each other primarily by way of their telephones and screens; and they’re filming their scenes one by one with a minimal crew current, mentioned NENT Group. “Orca” is being produced by Sofie Palage at Warner Bros. Worldwide Tv Manufacturing Sweden.

“Social distancing is the story of our time, however behind the headlines lie thousands and thousands of non-public dramas being lived by individuals everywhere in the world,” mentioned Filippa Wallestam, NENT Group’s chief content material officer.

Wallestam mentioned “Orca” “dramatises among the emotional affect of this extraordinary scenario and asks what togetherness can imply once we’re aside.”

Apparently, Sweden didn’t endure a full lockdown in the course of the well being disaster as most different nations around the globe, however many Swedes selected to self-quarantine as a way to restrict the unfold of the virus.

“We’ve moved extremely rapidly from concept to filming on ‘Orca,’ and I’m so grateful to obtain such belief from NENT Group who gave the inexperienced gentle at report pace,” mentioned Bornebusch. She mentioned she regarded ahead to working with “many gifted performing skills” to “create one thing very particular collectively.”

Bornebusch’s “Love Me” has been a serious hit for Viaplay since priming in fall 2019. The sequence was lately renewed for a second season. A recent new voice in Scandinavia, Bornebusch can be working with Viaplay on her unique drama “Harmonica,” a six-part romantic drama set on the earth of nation music.

NENT Group will premiere greater than 30 originals this 12 months.