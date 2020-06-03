NENT Group Orders Norwegian Drama-Comedy ‘Suck It Up’ – Variety

Following the smash hit Swedish sequence “Love Me,” NENT Group has come on board one other drama-comedy, “Suck It Up” created by Henriette Steenstrup (“Lilyhammer”).

Steenstrup additionally stars within the six-part sequence as Pernille, a working father or mother of three youngsters who has to handle her ageing father at house, and thirty kindergarten youngsters at work, leaving her little time for her love life. Steenstrup received this yr’s Dragon Award at Goteborg for her efficiency in “Watch out for Youngsters.”

Now taking pictures in Oslo, the up to date present will premiere solely throughout the Nordic area on NENT Group’s Viaplay streaming service in 2021.

“Our newest authentic sequence is without delay heartwarming, infuriating and joyful – similar to parenting. Henriette Steenstrup’s profession continues to hit new heights and ‘Suck It Up’ is her most private challenge but, headlined by a fancy character dwelling a quietly heroic life that can resonate with audiences in all places,” mentioned Filippa Wallestam, NENT Group chief content material officer.

“With our most up-to-date smash hit ‘The Equipment’ presently breaking Viaplay data throughout the Nordic area, we’re persevering with to put money into the broadest and greatest streaming experiences within the enterprise,” added Wallestam.

“Suck It Up” is produced by Bård Fjulsrud (“Nobel”) and Ida Håndlykken Kvernstrøm (“Unge lovende”) at Monster, and is directed by Gunnar Vikene (“Occupied”) with Charlotte Blom (“Neste sommer”).

The Nordic area’s main streaming firm, NENT Group may have premiered a minimum of 30 authentic productions in 2020. Its most up-to-date Norwegian authentic is “The Equipment which bowed on Viaplay on Could 24 and was streamed extra occasions in its opening 24 hours than every other Viaplay authentic manufacturing thus far.