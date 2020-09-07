NENT Group Orders Original Series ‘Furia’ About Right-Wing Extremism

NENT Group, the Nordic area’s main streaming firm, has ordered “Furia,” an authentic drama sequence created by Gjermund Stenberg Eriksen (“Mammon”) exploring the underworld of right-wing extremism in Europe.

A co-production between Norway’s Monster Scripted and Germany’s X Filme Inventive Pool Series and ZDF, “Furia” will premiere solely throughout the Nordics on NENT Group’s Viaplay streaming service in 2021.

Repped by Keshet Worldwide, the eight-part present is directed by Magnus Martens (“Brokers of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “The Strolling Lifeless: World Past”) and Lars Kraume (“The Individuals vs. Fritz Bauer”).

“Furia” stars Ine Marie Willmann (“Exit”), as Ragna, a fiercely brave cop who infiltrates a nationalistic subculture following a surprising killing in an idyllic Norwegian city. Working with Asgeir, a police investigator (Pål Sverre Hagen, “Beforeigners”), Ragna’s journey pulls her right into a spiral of hatred whereas a terrorist plot concentrating on the center of Europe is revealed.

“It’s unusual to see a feminine lead character who seems to be pushed by such excessive rage as Ragna, which makes her a grimly fascinating focus for this advanced and topical sequence,” stated Filippa Wallestam, NENT Group’s chief content material officer.

“‘Furia’ explores a few of the most annoying topics of any Viaplay authentic but — that is noir from a really darkish place,” stated Wallestam. The chief stated the sequence brings “collectively an unbelievable lineup of Norwegian expertise to inform an bold story that can interact and unsettle streaming audiences throughout the Nordic area and past.”

Trond Espen Seim (“Mammon”), Preben Hodneland (“The Equipment”) and Henrik Mestad (“Occupied”) full the forged of “Furia.”

NENT Group’s slate of upcoming authentic dramas additionally embody “Near Me,” “Catwalk,” “Suck It Up,” “Orca,” “The Swarm” and “Delete Me.”