NENT Group Orders Yellow Bird-Produced Series ‘Two Sisters’

NENT Group, the Nordic area’s main streaming firm, has ordered “Two Sisters,” a sequence primarily based on the bestselling novels by Sweden’s high-profile media personalities Hannah Widell and Amanda Schulman.

Yellow Chook, the banner behind “Millennium” and “Wallander,” is producing the eight-part present. “Two Sisters” will premiere completely on NENT Group’s Viaplay streaming service throughout the Nordic and Baltic areas in 2021.

“Two Sisters” (“Två systrar”) was created and directed by Julia Lindström (“Hjerteslag”) and written by Amy Black Ndiaye (Wisting’). The sequence is produced by Alexia Wennberg, Cecilia Forsberg and Georgie Mathew at Yellow Chook, and filming began this week in Stockholm.

“Two Sisters” explores the diverging lives of younger Stockholm siblings Alicia (Dilan Gwyn, “Love Me”) and Vanessa (Julia Ragnarsson, “My Aunt in Sarajevo”) as they climb the profession ladder, fall in love and realise that rising up can even imply rising aside.

“Greater than 200,000 Instagram followers and 400 podcast episodes present the unbelievable attain of Hannah Widell and Amanda Schulman, and we anticipate big curiosity in Viaplay’s pioneering adaptation of their hit novels,” stated Filippa Wallestam, NENT Group Chief Content material Officer.

“‘Two Sisters’ blends gentle and darkness whereas asking simply how far we’re liable for these we love. This can be a sharp and related story informed by a number of the Nordic area’s most gifted feminine creators, each in entrance of and behind the digital camera,” stated Wallestam.

“Two Sisters” marks the primary time their books have been tailored right into a sequence. “Alicia and Vanessa are two characters very near our hearts, and ever since writing web page one, we’ve seemed ahead to bringing their loves and struggles to life on the display,” stated Widell.

NENT Group’s slate of not too long ago introduced originals embrace “Thunder in My Coronary heart,” “Furia,” “Near Me,” “Strive Arduous” and “Max Anger,” amongst others. By the top of 2020, the streaming firm goals to have premiered at the least 30 authentic productions.