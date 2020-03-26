NENT Group to Launch Viaplay in Iceland on April 1

Viaplay, the thriving streaming service owned by the Nordic Leisure Group (NENT Group), is ready to launch in Iceland on April 1.

Viaplay is already a number one streamer in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland. With the upcoming roll-out in Iceland, the service will accessible in all 5 Nordic nations.

The Viaplay collection and flicks bundle will probably be priced at ISK 599 ($4.27) per 30 days in Iceland. As in different markets, Viaplay will probably be accessible in Iceland by means of direct subscriptions and third-party partnerships.

“Viaplay is a Nordic streaming success story and finishing our regional footprint with Iceland is a really pure subsequent step,” stated Anders Jensen, NENT Group President and CEO.

The chief stated “Viaplay already has 1.6 million subscribers throughout the Nordic area and is constructed to scale rapidly.”

One of many world’s most linked nations, Iceland boasts 75% of households which have entry to fibre networks, and 359,000 cellular broadband subscriptions for a inhabitants of 360,000 folks.

The providing in Iceland will probably be cut up into 4 classes: Viaplay Originals, together with “Love Me” (pictured), “These Who Kill” and “Conspiracy of Silence;” movies and collection, corresponding to “Borg vs. McEnroe” and “Simple Cash;” youngsters’ content material corresponding to “Dora the Explorer” and “SpongeBob SquarePants;” and dwell sports activities.

NENT Group has secured the unique Icelandic media rights to the Components 1, Bundesliga soccer and handball, WTA tennis, Main League Baseball, amongst different sports activities occasions. However since most of those occasions have been postponed due to the worldwide coronavirus outbreak, NENT Group stated it’s going to launch its Viaplay sports activities bundle in Iceland when the content material will probably be accessible.

The service will probably be localized with Icelandic subtitles or dubbing on Viaplay Originals and children’ content material, in addition to Icelandic commentary on chosen sports activities content material.