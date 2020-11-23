NENT Puts U.Okay. Studio on Sale to Focus on Streamer Viaplay

Nordic Leisure Group (NENT) is placing its U.Okay. manufacturing and distribution enterprise, NENT Studios U.Okay., on the block so as to focus on the expansion technique for streamer Viaplay.

Richard Halliwell, NENT Studios U.Okay. CEO, is concerned within the sale course of, which at present has expressions of curiosity from greater than 20 U.Okay. and worldwide companies, the corporate stated.

The NENT Group is divesting NENT Studios U.Okay. together with quite a few different manufacturing companies. Progress plans for Viaplay embody launching in Poland and the U.S. in 2021 in addition to considerably rising subscriber numbers within the Nordic area and internationally.

NENT Group’s remaining studios operations will focus on delivering content material for Viaplay. A brand new proprietor for NENT Studios U.Okay. means this enterprise can proceed to serve the worldwide market, the corporate stated.

NENT Studios U.Okay.’s first unique drama sequence, “Shut to Me,” commissioned by Viaplay and introduced to the U.Okay. as an acquired co-production by Channel 4, is in manufacturing, whereas a second scripted sequence with a U.Okay.-led greenlight will probably be introduced shortly. The corporate additionally has 15 reveals in paid improvement with broadcasters and an inside improvement slate of some 40 tasks. It’s anticipated that the U.Okay. enterprise will proceed to provide content material to NENT Group, the corporate stated.

“Regardless of the continuing challenges the trade is going through with COVID-19, we have now entered into and remained in manufacturing on ‘Shut to Me’ and are about to greenlight a second sequence that has been developed and totally financed through the pandemic,” Halliwell stated. “Our technique of sitting on the very coronary heart of content material improvement and creation has been greater than validated this yr, and as these reveals ship, our method will show useful each to our companions and our enterprise.”

“I’m very pleased with my group, who’ve repeatedly discovered, developed, funded, produced, acquired and bought a variety of scripted and unscripted content material by way of these very unsure instances,” Halliwell added. “Our focus now’s on discovering a brand new proprietor or funding companion to assist our excessive ambitions and thrilling plans for progress. We now have a brilliant future as we transfer into 2021 and can use this era of change as a contemporary alternative to reinforce our place as a strong, modern and very important participant within the worldwide content material panorama.”

NENT Studios U.Okay.’s catalog contains scripted titles reminiscent of “Doc Martin” (pictured) and “The Cry,” factual content material like “Yorkshire Vet” and “My Grandparents’ Battle” and several other worldwide codecs starting from “The Farm” to “Don’t Inform the Bride.”