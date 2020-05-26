NENT Studios U.Ok. Picks Up Worldwide Rights to ‘The Dead Lands’ – Variety

Distributor NENT Studios U.Ok., previously DRG, has made its first drama acquisition since rebranding, selecting up New Zealand fantasy action-adventure sequence “The Dead Lands.”

NENT Studios U.Ok. acquired the rights to the eight-hour sequence from New Zealand producer GFC Movies, which itself reclaimed the rights after the present’s former distributor Kew Media Distribution collapsed into administration earlier this 12 months.

“The Dead Lands” was produced by GFC Movies for TVNZ and AMC’s Shudder SVOD service and premiered on TVNZ earlier this 12 months.

Set in a legendary Aoteoroa-New Zealand, “The Dead Lands” tells the story of a dishonored warrior who dies, however whose ancestors within the afterlife ship him again to the world to discover redemption and honor. The drama stars Te Kohe Tuhaka and Darneen Christian.

Co-created by author Glenn Standring and govt producer Matthew Metcalfe “The Dead Lands” TV sequence will not be instantly related to the characters and story of the movie of the identical identify, additionally written by Standring and produced by GFC Movies. As an alternative, it’s an growth of the legendary universe created with the movie, with the storyline set someday after the unique occasions.

Dave Clarke, govt VP of content material for NENT Studios U.Ok., stated: “’The Dead Lands’ is a novel new sequence, combining sensible action-adventure and legendary Maori tradition with beautiful areas and greater than a contact of humor.”

London-based distribution enterprise DRG, owned by Nordic Leisure Group (NENT Group), rebranded final month as NENT Studios U.Ok. as a part of a wider reorganization of the enterprise to deal with premium drama.

DRG CEO Richard Halliwell was named CEO of the U.Ok. enterprise.