NEO: The World Ends with You falls short of Square Enix’s expectations, but players liked it

The game had led sales in Japan, but the numbers have not been satisfactory for the company.

The announcement of NEO: The World Ends with You managed to excite all the fans of the base franchise, which is why it was considered that its anime-style action would triumph among the public. However, it seems that this adventure has not met expectations of Square Enix, since it considers that title sales They are not what the company expected.

Although the game was well received, it did not meet our initial expectations.Square EnixThis statement can be read in the latest Square Enix financial report, where they also review the benefits of other games such as Life is Strange: True Colors. “Although NEO: The World Ends with You was well received by users, It has not reached our initial expectations “, quotes the aforementioned report, implying that the title has triumphed among fans of the genre but has not attracted the attention of the community in general.

Therefore, it is clear that the followers of The World Ends with You were looking forward to the continuation of the franchise, something that has happened with NEO: The World Ends with You. As, despite Square Enix’s financial results indicating its poor business performance, the game is claimed to have accumulated positive reviewsBecause all the hours of play that this JRPG offers have enchanted the community.

And it is not that the title had a bad debut in Japan, since it was placed in the lists of the best-selling games of the Japanese country in its launch week. After all, the developers managed to improve those aspects that characterized the original game to offer a more revitalized adventure, as explained by colleague Jesús Bella in our analysis of NEO: The World Ends with You.

