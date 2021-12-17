Neon Abyss is the Epic Games Store’s free game for today: the second of 15 gifts, tomorrow more

The PC store proposes us to make our way through dungeons with a clean shot where no two games are alike.

Neon Abyss takes over from Shenmue 3 and from 17:00 today until tomorrow at the same time, it can be found free for download on the Epic Games Store. After this time a third mysterious gift will enter, details of which have not been shared.

Released just over a year ago, Neon Abyss has a suggested retail price of 19.99 euros and is presented as a frenetic dungeon exploration game in which we have to shoot our way through the abyss as a member of the squad ” Grim Squad “. “Each game offers a different experience and each decision modifies the rules of the game thanks to the unlimited synergies of objects and a unique dungeon evolution system”, detail its authors.

Neon Abyss received good reviews with its release in 2020, with very positive overall reviews from, for example, Steam users. Now we have a golden opportunity to discover when we want your proposal at zero cost.

Until January 6, Epic Games Store will continue to give videogames to its users, so be careful not to miss any of its gifts, although from the 3DJuegos pages I promise to inform you of the latest news. Likewise, the Fortnite parents’ store also celebrates its Christmas Offers these days, with unlimited coupons of 10 euros to spend on new purchases.

There are more free games these days, either for download or trial, in other stores for PC and consoles that we have summarized this morning in a special.

