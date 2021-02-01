NEON Buys ‘Ailey’ Following Sundance Premiere

NEON strikes once more.

The indie label has picked up its second movie out of this 12 months’s Sundance, nabbing rights to Jamila Wignot’s “Ailey,” a documentary about dancing icon Alvin Ailey. The movie debuted on Saturday and provides uncommon archival footage of performances by the Ailey Firm, together with never-before-heard audio interviews recorded within the final 12 months’s of Ailey’s life. Ailey was a pioneering African-American dancer, director and choreographer, whose work drew on myriad inspirations, weaving collectively jazz, ballet and fashionable dance to create a method that was all its personal. He died from AIDS in 1989, on the age of 58.

NEON beforehand purchased “Flee,” an animated film a few man making sense of his previous and his extraordinary journey as a baby refugee from Afghanistan, for $1 million on the competition.

NEON has seen its profile rise following the triumph of “Parasite,” the South Korean thriller which swept final 12 months’s Academy Awards.

This 12 months’s Sundance is unfolding just about because of the COVID-19 pandemic, however the market has been comparatively sturdy, with “CODA,” an acclaimed drama a few teenage lady who’s the one listening to member of her household, netting a record-breaking $25 million from Apple. Movies like “Jockey” have landed distribution and different competition premieres like “Summer season of Soul” and “Passing” are attracting curiosity from consumers.

The deal for “Ailey” was negotiated by Ayo Kepher-Maat and Jeff Deutchman for NEON and Jason Ishikawa and Shane Riley of Cinetic on behalf of the filmmakers.

Wignot’s directing work consists of the collection “The African-People: Many Rivers to Cross,” which gained the Peabody Award, the Emmy Award, and the NAACP Picture Award, in addition to “City Corridor,” a documentary about Tea Celebration activists.