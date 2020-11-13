Neon Buys Russian Oscar Entry ‘Expensive Comrades’

Neon has acquired U.S. rights to Andrei Konchalovsky’s “Expensive Comrades!” on the heels of the movie being introduced as Russia’s official submission for the upcoming Academy Awards.

The movie is about in 1962 because the Communist authorities raises meals costs, triggering a strike by rebellious employees from the small industrial city of Novocherkassk. The bloodbath which then ensues is seen via the eyes of a religious occasion activist.

“Expensive Comrades!” premiered at this 12 months’s Venice Movie Pageant the place it received the particular jury prize. Written by Konchalovsky and Elena Kiseleva, the movie was produced by Alisher Usmanov. It stars Julia Vysotskaya, Vladislav Komarov, Andrei Gusev, Yulia Burova, and Sergei Erlish.

Critic Jessica Kiang wrote in her evaluate for Selection: “Meticulous and majestic, epic in scope and tattoo-needle intimate in impact, this scrupulous recreation of the lead-up to and aftermath of the Novocherkassk bloodbath six a long time in the past is excoriating proof that not all filmmakers are made sloppy or slipshod by anger. Some are made ever extra righteously, icily exact.”

Ayo Kepher-Maat negotiated the deal for Neon with Jean-Christophe Simon and Julien Razafindranaly from Movies Boutique.

Neon gained renown for dealing with the North American launch of Bong Joon Ho’s Korean-language thriller “Parasite,” which grossed $45 million domestically and received greatest image on the Academy Awards. The distributor got here aboard “Parasite” in 2018 on the script stage.

Neon’s current acquisitions embrace Venice’s grand jury prize winner Michel Franco’s “New Order,” in addition to “Night time of Kings,” Philippe Lacôte’s Ivory Coast Oscar submission. The corporate can also be producing Pablo Larrain’s “Spencer,” Ben Wheatley’s horror movie “In The Earth” and a remake of “The Painter and the Thief.”