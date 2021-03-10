Neon CEO on ‘Palm Springs’ Oscar Prospects

Oscar voting is wrapping on Wednesday, but it surely ain’t over ’til it’s over. Movie distributor Neon, the reigning champion on the Academy Awards for greatest image with “Parasite,” has one other stack of contenders this yr, all distinctive in awards discussions. CEO and co-founder Tom Quinn has at all times pushed the boundaries of cinema, and deeply believes in cultural illustration in entrance and behind the digicam, and the best way customers and Academy voters settle for the movie medium.

“Neon’s total mission is constructed across the energy of cinema,” Quinn says. “Cinema for us begins within the theater, a collective physique of strangers coming collectively to see a director’s imaginative and prescient — unedited, uninterrupted — and with that comes nice energy.”

On this bonus episode of the “Selection Awards Circuit Podcast,” Quinn talks about Neon’s sturdy slate, which incorporates the comedy “Palm Springs,” worldwide options like “Night time of the Kings,” and docs like “Gunda” and “The Painter and the Thief.” The distributor’s head talks about watching motion pictures on this pandemic yr, the dream of getting a documentary in greatest image and what’s forward for the studio in 2021. Hearken to the podcast under:

For options, they’re strolling onto the Oscar poll with Max Barbakow’s time-loop comedy “Palm Springs” with Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti, recent off its shocking win for greatest comedy on the Critics Alternative Awards. The comedy style is at all times a hurdle with academy members and has usually struggled to search out notoriety in a significant manner. In discussions with academy voters, the movie has come up in conversations because the “feel-good” film from a making an attempt yr. There does appear to be a brewing dialog amongst members about taking time to observe motion pictures that aren’t “too critical” and wanting a “completely happy and entertaining movie” to indulge. “Palm Springs” could possibly be it. Screenwriter Andy Siara has been a darkish horse for an unique screenplay nomination, confirmed by his inclusion by the Writers Guild of America.

Neon and Quinn nonetheless place confidence in their different initiatives from the yr. For narrative characteristic, Francis Lee’s lesbian drama “Ammonite,” starring Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan, may shock with love from the appearing department, as the 2 share 11 Oscar nominations between them. It may pop up in a number of the artisan races, significantly manufacturing or costume design, the latter of which was nominated for a BAFTA Award. The movie can also be shortlisted for unique rating, with former nominated composers Dustin O’Halloran and Volker Bertelmann (“Lion”). Different issues additionally embrace Jacqueline Decker’s “Shirley” with Elisabeth Moss and Michael Stuhlbarg.

These motion pictures aren’t the distributor’s solely Oscar play for greatest image. Quinn is a fervent believer in documentary options and hopes to have the primary one nominated within the class, both this yr or within the coming ones.

“Completely Below Management,” from Oscar winner Alex Gibney (2007’s “Taxi to the Darkish Aspect”), Ophelia Harutyunyan and Suzanne Hillinger, isn’t out of the working, regardless of failing to make the Oscar shortlist, so far as Quinn is worried. “For me, 2020 doesn’t exist for me cinematically with out the impression of ‘Completely Below Management.’ For these causes and so many others, it ought to be thought of as one of the best image nominee.”

The doc that takes an in-depth have a look at the Trump administration’s failed response to the COVID-19 pandemic went into manufacturing in March and was launched in October, instituting a proficient approach to socially distance whereas taking pictures and modifying. Whereas possible an uphill battle, the studio stays hopeful.

Success for the studio might come within the documentary and worldwide characteristic classes. Within the former, “Gunda,” “Notturno” and “The Painter and the Thief” are searching for inclusion among the many 5 obtainable slots, whereas Neon can also be behind the overseas language contenders resembling “Expensive Comrades!” from Russia and “Night time of the Kings” from Ivory Coast.

