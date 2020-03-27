Neon Wins Domestic Rights to Nicolas Cage Revenge Thriller ‘Pig’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Neon, the U.S. distributor behind Bong Joon Ho’s Oscar winner “Parasite,” has received home rights to “Pig,” a revenge thriller from Nicolas Cage and first time filmmaker Michael Sarnoski, Selection has realized.

The Tom Quinn-led firm got here out forward in a heated bidding struggle that ignited final week involving quite a few opponents, sources stated.

The deal is a glimmer of hope in an trade paralyzed by the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, particularly for film theaters. Regardless of the well timed demand for completed streaming content material, and Neon’s partnership with Hulu, “Pig” will likely be launched in theaters, at a to-be-determined date.

Author-director Sarnoski’s movie sees Cage as a reclusive truffle hunter in Oregon whose prize searching pig is kidnapped, forcing him to return to previous stomping grounds in Portland and confront his previous. “Hereditary” actor Alex Wolff co-stars. The script relies on a narrative by Sarnoski and Vanessa Block, who will even produce alongside Pulse Movies.

Endeavor Content material, which led the sale and first confirmed promo footage at February’s Berlin Movie Pageant, will proceed to search worldwide companions. Len Blavatnik’s Ai Movies lead financing on the venture with Escape Artists and Candy Tomato Movies, with extra funding from Steve Tisch.

BlockBox Leisure, Valparaiso Photos and Cage’s Saturn Photos are additionally manufacturing corporations on the movie.. Key producers embrace Dimitra Tsingou, Ben Giladi, David Carrico, Adam Paulsen, Dori Rath, Joseph Restaino, and Tisch.

“What started as a really private venture has remodeled right into a labor of affection for thus many gifted folks,” Sarnoski stated when the film was introduced final September. “I’m thrilled for us all to be bringing this unusual world to life.”

After cementing Oscars historical past with “Parasite,” Neon has been on an simple scorching streak with different acclaimed titles like “Portrait of a Woman on Fireplace” and “Apolo 11.” The corporate, together with Hulu, set the report for highest unbiased movie sale in historical past of the Sundance Movie Pageant, for Andy Samberg’s “Palm Springs,” at simply over $17.5 million.