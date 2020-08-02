Nepal and India claim land in preparation for sending new MAP to UN and other international organizations

Kathmandu: Bitterness in relations between India and Nepal is increasing day by day. Meanwhile, the Government of Nepal says that it will soon send updates of the map of Nepal to international organizations, Google, etc. by the middle of August. A Nepal minister said that Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani are being controlled by the Indian government in this map. Also Read – BJP will bring 700 Sikhs who are facing persecution in Afghanistan, preparation is going on

Nepal’s Minister of Land Management Affairs, Padma Aryal said that we will send this new map to the United Nations, the international community and also to India. This process will be completed by the middle of this month. Government has issued an order from Nepal’s measurement department to make 4,000 copies of the new map. These maps have been released in the English language. Also Read – Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated all over the country, prayers offered in Jama Masjid, Delhi

However, 25,000 maps of the new maps have been printed by the measurement department. It will be distributed throughout Nepal. Also, it will be distributed free of cost in government offices. People can also buy it for 50 rupees. Due to the location shown in this map, there is a situation of dispute. At the same time, efforts are being made to resolve the matter through bilateral talks on behalf of the Government of India. The Government of India has objected to this map released by Nepal and said that India is not going to accept border extension in any way by artificial means. Also Read – Modi government gives another big blow to China, ban on Import of Colored TV