Nepal is crying onion tears, not China, India’s onion is the choice, know why there is a ruckus

Nepal: Onion prices in Nepal have become very high because, India has banned the export of onion, after which the price of onion in Nepal is touching the sky. Let us know that the price of onion in Nepal market is up to Rs 120 per kg at this time. The state-owned trading unit is selling onions confiscated from black-marketers from various places in Kathmandu about two weeks ago. The price of seized onion has been fixed at Rs 60 per kg.

Rana Bahadur Buddhoki, the head of FMTC FMTC, Bagmati, said that "Onion was seized from the black market by raiding by the district administration office which has been handed over to us. A total of 46 quintals and 59 kg onions are being sold from here. Which has been on sale since last Friday. " It is known that the price in the market is comparatively high and we are selling the seized goods from the market in the black market in Nrs. 60 kg per person is fixing the quota of three kg.

He informed that from the sale of onions from the state-owned trading unit, twenty five rupees will go to the national treasury while FMTC will take the remaining Nrs.

“Sher Bahadur Khatri, a resident of Dalluwa told ANI that he traveled about 7 kilometers to buy onions.” Because of this, he told that onion prices are high in the retail market, we are charged a minimum of 120-130 (Nrs) per kilogram in retail shops, but we can get it in 60. The economic situation of the people is already weak due to COVID-19, low cost sale of onion has led me to this place.

Out of the unscrupulous traders in Nepal, more than 70 percent of seized onions have already been sold and the remaining 25 percent is expected to be purchased by consumers by Tuesday.

Let us know that Nepal has always been importing onions from India because its own production is not enough to meet the demand of domestic production. According to official figures, the Himalayan nation produced 2,39,000 tonnes of onions from around 20,000 hectares, while it imported 3,10,000 tonnes from other countries, mostly from India.

Although Chinese onions are in Nepali market, consumers prefer northern onions, not those complaining of quality from the northern side. Explain that the Ministry of Commerce and Industry of India had issued a public notice on 14 September prohibiting the export of all varieties of onions.