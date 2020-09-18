Nepal is not agreeing, now included in text books map showing areas of India

Kathmandu: New books have been introduced in the curriculum of Nepal schools including revised political maps showing India’s strategically important three regions as part of Nepal. In the new map of Nepal, India’s Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura regions were described as part of Nepal. Also Read – PM Modi, President Putin’s telephonic conversation, pledged to strengthen the relationship

After the unanimous approval of this map by the Parliament of Nepal, India called it “artificial expansion of borders”. The Curriculum Development Center under the Ministry of Education has recently published books with revised maps. Information officer Ganesh Bhattarai at the center gave this information. Also Read – Giving top priority to permanent membership in UN Security Council: India

The new books, titled “Reading Material on Nepal’s Territory and Boundary Issues”, have been written for students in the ninth and twelfth grade and have been preface by Education Minister Giriraj Mani Pokharel. More than six months after India released the new map in November 2019, Nepal released a revised political and administrative map of the country in May which claimed three strategically important areas of Uttarakhand. Also Read – 5 Chinese hackers made big cyber attack, more than 100 companies including US, Indian government stolen data

After the approval of the new map by the Nepal government’s cabinet, the then government spokesman and finance minister Yuvraj Khatiwada told the media that the government has decided to update the schedule of the constitution and include the revised map in the school curriculum.

India reacted to this and said that it has already clarified its stand on this issue. Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Shrivastava had said, “The artificial claims of border extension are not based on historical facts or evidence and are not rational.” It is also a violation of the understanding that has developed between us on border issues. ”

The Government of Nepal has also decided to issue coins involving the Kalapani region. The government has also instructed Nepal National Bank to make coins with modified maps.