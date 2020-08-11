Nepal reduces entry point for Indian nationals from 20 to half

Kathmandu: In view of the increasing prevalence of Corona virus epidemic in Nepal, the country has reduced the number of places identified by Indian citizens to enter the country from 20 to 10 and has extended the ban on domestic and international flights till 31 August. Also Read – Nitish Kumar complains to PM Modi of Nepal, said – this country is not cooperating in stopping floods

A decision was taken on the recommendations of the Kovid-19 Crisis Management Center (CCMC) at a cabinet meeting held on Monday evening at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Baluvatar. The government had partially lifted the lockdown after 120 days. The lockdown was implemented for the first time in the country on 24 March to prevent infection of the corona virus. After this, the government announced its plans to resume long-distance public transport services, domestic and international flights, from 17 August. Also Read – No more buying N-95 masks, electric cookers will be germ free, learn how

In the Cabinet meeting for prevention of Corona Vicerus, it was decided to reduce the places identified for people entering Nepal from India from 20 to ten from the existing ones. Officials said that security has been increased in the border area to curb the movement of unauthorized people from across the border. Also Read – Miss India World actress Natasha Suri suffers from corona, suffocated after moving from Mumbai to Pune

On Tuesday, 638 new cases of corona virus infection were reported in Nepal, due to which the total number of infected people in the country has increased to 23,948. With the death of four more people in the last 24 hours, the number of people who died of this disease in the country has increased to 83. According to the Health Ministry data, 7,201 patients are undergoing treatment in the country right now.