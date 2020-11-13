Entertainment

Nepal Road Accident: Huge road accident in Nepal, traumatic death of nine people, 34 injured

November 13, 2020
2 Min Read

Nepal Road Accident:A horrific road accident has taken place in Baitari district of Nepal, in which nine people have died tragically and 34 people have been injured. A passenger bus crashed in Baitri district of Nepal in the morning, in which 9 people on board the bus have died and 34 people have been badly injured in this accident. Rescuers have reached the spot as soon as the incident is known and the rescue operations are going on. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Those who died are being identified. Also Read – UP: Terrible explosion in Kushinagar’s illegal fireworks factory, four people killed, many injured

Please tell that in Nepal’s Bardia and Salyan districts, five people died in two road accidents that occurred late Saturday night last week. The accident occurred after a collision between a bike and a tractor-trolley. In this accident, the husband and wife riding on the bike died on the spot. At the same time, three people including the driver riding in the tractor-trolley were killed. The life of the other two people in the tractor-trolley was saved.

