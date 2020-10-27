Nepalese President to confer honorary post of ‘General of Nepal Army’ to Army Chief of India

Kathmandu: The President of Nepal, Vidya Devi Bhandari will confer the honorary post of ‘General of Nepal Army’ to Indian Army Chief General MM Narwane. This tradition began in 1950, indicating a strong relationship between the two armies. Also Read – India, US joint statement, Pakistan should not allow terrorist activities from its soil

Recently, a situation of tension between India and China was revealed, but now Nepal is seen once again trying to walk in the right direction to pursue the old relationship.

General Narwane will arrive in Kathmandu on November 4 on a three-day official visit to Nepal and during this time he will meet Defense Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who is also the Defense Minister.

According to a release from Nepal’s Army Headquarters here, General Narwane will visit Nepal during November 4-6 at the official invitation of his Nepalese counterpart. Continuing the tradition of friendship between the armies of the two countries, General Narwane will be conferred the honorary post of ‘Nepal Army General’ by President Vidya Devi Bhandari during a special function at Rashtrapati Bhavan here. This tradition began in 1950, indicating a strong relationship between the two armies.

According to the statement, General Narwane is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Oli on the last day of his visit. He will pay homage at the martyr memorial in the military pavilion, be given a salute guard, will hold an official meeting with his Nepalese counterpart General Purnachandra Thapa and will address trainee officers at the Army Command and Staff College in Shivpuri.

The relationship between the two countries was strained after Defense Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the 80-km-long strategically important route connecting Lipulekh Pass to Dharchula on May 8. Nepal opposed this inauguration, claiming that the route passes through its territory. A few days later, he released a new map stating Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura as his share.

After this dispute, General Narwane said that there is reason to believe that Nepal opposed this road at the behest of someone else. His reference was towards the possible role of China in this matter. There was a sharp reaction from Nepal after General Narwane’s statement.

India also released a new map in November 2019 and showed these areas within its limits. After Nepal released the new map, India reacted sharply and called it ‘unilateral action’ and warned that the ‘artificial extension’ of the territorial claim would not be accepted.