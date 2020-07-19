Nepali Police opened fire on three Indians on Nepal-India border, one in critical condition

new Delhi: The Nepal Police has once again opened fire on Indians. This time Nepalese police have opened fire on the Indo-Nepal border located in Kishanganj district of Bihar. The condition of one of them is stated to be critical. Also Read – Weather Alert: Clouds in many states of the country, warning of heavy rain at some places

There is an Indo-Nepal border from Kishanganj in Bihar. It is said that today the Nepal Police once again opened fire targeting the Indians. Shot. It is said that one of these conditions remains serious. Kishanganj SP confirmed the incident and said that the matter is being investigated.

One Indian injured after Nepal Police shot at three Indian men near India-Nepal border in Kishanganj. Injured shifted to hospital. Investigation underway: SP Kishanganj, Bihar pic.twitter.com/0eGnJyo1gd

– ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2020

This is not the first time Nepal has done this. The Nepalese police had also fired on some Indian farmers before. An Indian farmer was killed by this. Historically, relations between Nepal and India have been bad. Relations between India and Nepal deteriorated after the border dispute. After this, Nepal has threatened India in many ways.