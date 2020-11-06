Nepali Prime Minister speaks to Indian Army President, India and Nepal have a centuries-old relationship

new Delhi: India and Nepal have always had an elder brother and a younger brother. Indian Army Chief Manoj Mukund Narwane is currently on a tour of Nepal. During this, he spoke to the Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli today. The two met in Kathmandu on Friday. Meanwhile, Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has expressed hope that the recent issues of the two countries will be resolved through negotiations. Oli’s foreign advisor Ranjan Bhattarai also tweeted a tweet in this regard. Also Read – India-China Commander level Talks Today: Talks today, but Defense Minister has already stated India’s intentions

Significantly, the Indian army chief reached Nepal on Thursday. Here, he was given honorary title of Nepalese General on behalf of President Bidya Devi Bhandari. He was given this honor at the official residence of the President. Here, a sword was also presented to General Narwane in his honor. Also Read – The President of Nepal honored General MM Narwane with the rank of ‘General of Nepalese Army’

Please tell that Oli is also the Defense Minister of Nepal. Due to this, both met at the PM’s residence in Balwater. This meeting took place at a time when China is sitting eye on the Indian border and is trying its stake on Nepal. Also, Nepal has been making bitter comments about the border dispute for some time. Some time ago Nepal released a political map. In this map, Nepal had described many parts of Uttarakhand as part of Nepal, which was rejected by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs and talked about finding a solution to the matter through negotiations.