Nepal’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Gautam Buddha, then the Indian government gave this reaction

Kathmandu: India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar released his statement on the controversy over the birthplace of Gautam Buddha. In his statement he said that his comment was about our shared Buddhist heritage and there is no doubt that Gautam Buddha was born in Lumbini which is part of Nepal.

Please tell that S Jaishankar attended a webinar on Saturday. Here, while speaking on the moral leadership of India, he said that how the learning of Lord Buddha and Mahatma Gandhi is relevant even today. But this thing was twisted in the media of Nepal. According to reports in Nepali media, S Jaishankar has described Buddha as Indian.

Nepal's Foreign Ministry tweeted a tweet raising objections regarding this. It wrote in this tweet – It is an irrefutable truth based on established and historical evidence that Buddha was born in Lumbini. Which is part of Nepal. Nepal's Foreign Ministry official spokesman further said that Lumbini is also one of the places associated with Buddhism and is one of the World Heritage Sites.