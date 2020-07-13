Nepal’s PM Oli’s statement- Lord Ram was born in Nepal, the real Ayodhya is in Nepal

new Delhi: Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli has given such a statement, on which a controversy has arisen. PM Oli said that Lord Ram (Bhagwan Ram) was born not in India, but in Nepal. Therefore Lord Ram is not an Indian, but a Nepali. Also Read – Heavy rains in Nepal, many houses washed away, 10 killed, more than 40 missing

Not only this, PM KP Sharma Oli has even said that Ayodhya in India is fake. Whereas in Nepal the real is Ayodhya. PM Oli has claimed that Lord Ram was born in a village near Birgunj area of ​​Nepal, the real Ayodhya. Also Read – Indian news channels closed in Nepal, Nepali cable operators take big step

This claim and statement of PM Oli has created controversy. People are reacting extensively on social media. In India, people are strongly objecting to this statement, while in Nepal too many party leaders have raised objection to this statement. Leaders of the opposition party say that PM Oli should not make baseless statements. Also Read – Kalapani-Lipulekh issue: Nepal opens six posts along Indian border, two closed

Let us know that India’s relations with Nepal have been historically bad for some time. Nepal is in a confrontation situation with India in the border dispute.