Netaji’s grandson requests PM to reconsider Kolkata Port Trust’s name

Kolkata: The grandson of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and BJP leader Chandra Kumar Bose on Tuesday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider the proposal to name Kolkata Port Trust after Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Shyama Prasad Mukherjee as India's independence. After this, the dock was named after Netaji under KPT.

Bose tweeted, "It would be an insult to Shyama Prasad Mukherjee if the Kolkata Port Trust was named after him, because the dock under the KPT was named after Netaji after India's independence." Shyama Prasad Mukherjee felt embarrassed. We request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw this proposal. "

Hon'ble Prime Minister- Shri @narendramodi ji must make it an annual event of hoisting the tricolour from the ramparts of the RedFort on 21st October to mark the occasion of establishment of the Azad Hind Govt.- 1st free Govt of undivided India. @PMOIndia @AmitShah @JPNadda pic.twitter.com/r7pEBx0UxC – Chandra Kumar Bose (@Chandrakbose) September 20, 2020

In January, at the 150-year ceremony of Kolkata Port Trust, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that it will be named after Shyama Prasad Mukherjee. Mukherjee, the country’s first Minister of Industry and Supply, was the leader of the Hindu Mahasabha and the founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh.

Bose had written a letter to the Prime Minister and top party leaders Amit Shah and JP Nadda earlier this month, raising some issues and expressing concerns. According to Bose, these issues should be resolved before the 2021 assembly elections. He contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Kolkata South seat as a BJP candidate, but did not win.