NetEase buys Quantic Dream, creators of Star Wars: Eclipse and Heavy Rain among other video games

The also authors of Detroit: Become Human seek to grow as a company and guarantee their independence.

We already said it a few days ago after the denial rumor of the purchase of EA by Amazon: the video game industry is going through a consolidation process where every few weeks we find the occasional purchase or sale. Thus, today we have learned that NetEase has acquired 100% of the capital of Quantic Dream, the French team that authored Heavy Rain, which a few weeks ago celebrated its 25th birthday.

“To continue to evolve and dream big, as we embark on ‘our next 25 years’, we are delighted to announce our merger with NeEase Games, who become the sole shareholder of Quantic Dream. We will keep our independence regarding the editorial line, artistic direction of our projects and the management of the studio”, we can read in the shared statement.

According to the letter, Quantic Dream workers are “totally involved” in the operation and will directly benefit from it financially. In addition, the team remains complete and will continue to grow.

Why sell Quantic Dream?

Quantic Dream has been very insistent on the values ​​of creative independence, something it looks like it will continue to have under new ownership. Now, why this change of scenery? “In order to continue our development and global presence, but also to finance other studios and become a publisher of international weight, greater investments are needed to continue strengthening our technology and infrastructure, to deliver ever more impressive next-gen releasesto expand our team and develop several projects at the same time”.

Star Wars: Eclipse and Under the Waves are some of Quantic Dream’s upcoming projectsThe future of Quantic Dream looks exciting with Star Wars: Eclipse, about which we have several wishes in 3DJuegos, but also with projects from third-party companies. In this sense, Gamescom 2022 brought us Under the Waves, from Parallel Studio, a powerful narrative adventure presented as a love letter to the oceans that invites you to immerse yourself in a beautiful underwater world.

From the editorial team, Toni Piedrabuena had the opportunity to visit Quantic Dream a few days ago, leaving us a complete report for its 25th anniversary.

