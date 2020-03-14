Netflix Accused of Infringing on Broadcom’s Video Streaming Patents

Broadcom, a number one producer of semiconductor chips for cable set-top bins, filed a patent infringement lawsuit towards Netflix on Friday.

The chipmaker alleges that Netflix has infringed on eight patents coping with video playback and information transmission. The go well with claims that Netflix’s infringement has contributed to the rise of cord-cutting, which has pushed down demand for Broadcom’s chips.

“As a direct end result of the on-demand streaming companies supplied by Netflix, the marketplace for conventional cable companies that require set prime bins has declined, and continues to say no, thereby considerably lowering Broadcom’s set prime field enterprise,” the go well with states.

A Netflix spokesperson declined to remark on the go well with.

Broadcom says it knowledgeable Netflix of the infringement in September 2019, however that Netflix has declined to interact in a negotiation to license Broadcom’s patents.

“Left with no different selection, the Broadcom Entities deliver this motion to guard their rights and their funding within the analysis and improvement of novel applied sciences,” the go well with states.

Broadcom additionally filed a sequence of patent fits towards producers of sensible TVs in 2017.

The next 12 months, the U.S. Worldwide Commerce Fee dominated towards Broadcom, discovering that two of the defendants, Vizio and Sigma Designs, didn’t infringe on Broadcom’s patents.

Extra just lately, a jury ordered Broadcom to pay $270.2 million for infringing on patents belonging to Caltech after a trial in January. Apple was additionally ordered to pay $837.eight million. The jury discovered that iPhones, iPads and different Apple units used Broadcom chips that relied on the college’s patented wi-fi information expertise. Broadcom and Apple each mentioned they’d attraction the decision.