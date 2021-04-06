Netflix Acquires Chinese Fantasy Film ‘Tremendous Me’

World streaming service Netflix has acquired multi-territory streaming rights to approaching Chinese fantasy movie “Tremendous Me.” The story is an aspirational story, combining lucid dreaming and a rags to riches plot a few struggling screenwriter.

It was directed by Chong Zhang (“Fourth Wall”) and has a forged that’s headed by Taiwan’s Darren Wang, together with Cao Bingkun, Track Jia and Wu Gang.

The movie had its world premiere within the panorama part of the 2019 version of the Sitges Worldwide Film Pageant, identified for its style and fantasy leanings. It was additionally chosen for the competitors part of the Paris Worldwide Improbable Film Pageant in 2019 and for competitors on the 2020 Brussels Worldwide Improbable Film Pageant.

However its hometown theatrical launch, scheduled for 2019, was canceled by the distributor. “Tremendous Me” lastly loved its mainland China premiere final week and can now attain industrial screens in China on Friday.

Netflix, which didn’t affirm a web based launch date, has picked up rights excluding mainland China, the former-Yugoslavia territories and the Indian subcontinent. Rights gross sales are dealt with by Beijing- and Amsterdam-based Fortissimo Movies. Manufacturing is by Baima Film and Fortissimo’s dad or mum firm Hehe Photos.

Netflix doesn’t function as a streaming service inside mainland China. However in current months it has licensed a number of mainland Chinese movies to indicate to worldwide audiences. These embody “The Yin Yang Grasp” a fantasy movie that was one of many huge seven tentpole titles through the Lunar New 12 months holidays, directed by Li Weiran and starring Chen Kun and Zhou Xun. It additionally licensed (once more from Fortissimo) “The Yin-Yang Grasp: Dream of Eternity,” directed by Guo Jingming (“Tiny Occasions”).