Netflix Acquires Dev Patel’s Directorial Debut ‘Monkey Man’

Netflix has acquired worldwide rights, with some exclusions, for “The Private Historical past of David Copperfield” star Dev Patel’s directorial debut “Monkey Man.” The streamer is believed to have paid round $30 million for the movie.

The rights settlement excludes Spain, Latin America, Iceland, Former Yugoslavia, Poland, Russia and Baltic States, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Pan-Asian PTV and China, the place there are pre-existing offers.

Within the India-set movie, Patel performs an unlikely hero who emerges from jail to tackle a world enmeshed in company greed and eroding religious values, in search of revenge from those that took every little thing from him a few years in the past. The script is by Patel, Paul Angunawela (“Keith Lemon: The Movie”), and John Collee, who co-wrote “Lodge Mumbai,” which additionally starred Patel.

The forged additionally consists of Sharlto Copley (“Ted Okay”) and Sobhita Dhulipala (“Ghost Tales”).

The movie is a co-production between BRON Studios (“Items of a Lady”) and Thunder Street Photos (the John Wick franchise), in affiliation with Inventive Wealth Media (“Candyman”).

It’s produced by Patel, Thunder Street’s Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, Jomon Thomas, Samarth Sahni, Christine Haebler and Anjay Nagpal. Government producers embrace Thunder Street’s Jonathan Fuhrman, BRON’s Aaron L. Gilbert, Inventive Wealth’s Jason Material, BRON’s Steven Thibault and Natalya Pavchinskaya.

Endeavor Content material brokered the deal and dealt with worldwide gross sales.

“I’m so thrilled to be partnering with Netflix on this journey,” stated Patel. “I hope this can be a contemporary addition to the style at a time on this trade the place my story can grow to be our story. Taking pictures a movie throughout a pandemic has been fairly difficult to say the least, however the alternative to reimagine tales from my childhood and infuse them with my love of motion cinema has been an absolute pleasure. Huge like to Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee for championing us from the very starting and Aaron Gilbert and the workforce at BRON for giving an unproven filmmaker like myself a voice.”

Netflix will launch the movie in 2022.

Patel, an Oscar-nominee for “Lion,” subsequent stars in A24’s “The Inexperienced Knight,” which can be launched in July 2021.

Deadline was first to report the information.