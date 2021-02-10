Netflix Adapting ‘Redwall’ Books Into Films, TV Series

Brian Jacques’ beloved “Redwall” books are being tailored right into a characteristic movie and TV collection due to a brand new rights deal between Netflix and Penguin Random Home Kids. The fantasy novels have bought 30 million copies globally and have attracted an avid following with their tales of heroism, villainy and derring do all performed out by mice, moles, hares and badgers. Suppose J.R.R. Tolkien with cuddlier protagonists.

Netflix introduced it has enlisted Patrick McHale, creator of Cartoon Community’s “Over the Backyard Wall,” to jot down the characteristic movie. That movie will probably be based mostly on Jacques’ first e book within the collection, “Redwall” (there are 21 others, extending to the ultimate e book “The Rogue Crew”). Netflix can be creating an occasion collection based mostly on the character of Martin the Warrior.

The deal marks the primary time that the movie rights to all the e book collection have been held by the identical firm and the primary time a characteristic movie of any of Jacques’ works will probably be made. Jacques died in 2011.

“We couldn’t be extra delighted to announce this deal,” says Ben Horslen, Fiction Writer, Penguin Random Home Kids’s. “These perennially common tales have been etched onto the hearts of hundreds of thousands of readers, and we’re thrilled to accomplice with Netflix to deliver these beloved characters on display screen for households worldwide to take pleasure in.”

Netflix has invested closely within the animation area, partly as a result of elevated competitors for household streaming audiences from Disney Plus. The corporate’s animated options embody Academy Award nominated “Klaus” and Glen Keane’s “Over the Moon.” Upcoming options embody Richard Linklater’s “Apollo 10 ½: A House Age Journey,” Chris Williams’ “The Sea Beast,” Nora Twomey’s “My Father’s Dragon” and Guillermo del Toro’s “Pinocchio.”