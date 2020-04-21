Netflix adds a screen lock feature to its Android app

No more unintended taps to kick you out of the app.

Netflix has up to date its Android app to incorporate a show lock risk.

This new operate will strip the participant interface of all controls so to prevent unintended triggers.

It used to be rolled out by means of a server-side change during the last week.

While we’re all at home taking a look at Netflix, the company has merely stepped ahead its Android app with a neat little prime quality of existence operate. It’s added a model new show lock operate that locks the participant UI and strips all movement buttons like play/pause, scrubbing and so forth.

As a substitute, the focus is positioned on the content material materials being carried out. You’ll not unintentionally skip half an episode while sneezing, and also you’ll disable the lock by the use of double-tapping your show.

The operate used to be delivered by means of a server-side change (seen by the use of the mother and father over at 9to5Google) and should now be to be had on Android telephones. It’s a small commerce, nonetheless one who’ll make Netflix additional pleasant to make use of.

