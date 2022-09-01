Netflix adds new features to its gaming service: usernames, leaderboards and more

Despite the fact that less than 1% of its users play its launches daily, the platform does not throw in the towel.

Netflix remains determined to become a platform that not only hosts series and movies, but also has space for video games. Right now, the platform is aiming to end 2022 with 50 exclusive mobile games for users subscribed to its service, but it also wants to turn its games section into a place that contains some of the most basic functionalities for the players.

Games Handles work as unique usernamesThat is why, as reported by Steve Moser (via Tech Crunch), Netflix has begun to include some new features in its video game service. One of the most outstanding additions are the ‘Game Handles‘, unique usernames that, made up of letters and numbers, represent us in the titles. At the moment, this functionality is only available in deliveries Into the Breach, Mahjong Solitaire y Heads Up!.

But Netflix’s ideas to enhance social interaction in its video game section do not end here. Apparently, the app code also hides references to Leaderboards and the possibility of invite friends to games, so it is very possible that Netflix will finish implementing these features in the coming months.

Netflix confirms these additions through spokeswoman Kumiko Hidaka, who states that Game Handles were introduced last month: “We are always looking enhance the experience of our service members,” says Hidaka, “and we’re exploring different features to enrich the Netflix mobile gaming experience.” Beyond this, the spokeswoman cannot guarantee that the ‘Game Handles’ will be implemented in more games and comments that “we have nothing else to share at this time”.

There is no doubt that Netflix is ​​putting all the meat on the grill to attract the attention of gamers, despite the fact that less than 1% of its users play its releases daily. However, it is clear that the platform also wants to incorporate various video game adaptations, just as we’ve seen with the Arcane series. However, the brand is also preparing the arrival of other products such as the Cyberpunk 2077 anime and the next BioShock movie.

