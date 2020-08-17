Netflix Adds Stand-up Comedy From Malaysia, Movies From Indonesia

Netflix has unveiled a comedy particular TV present from Malaysia, “Dr. Jason Leong: Hashtag Blessed” and two function movies from Indonesia, as a part of a plan to broaden its roster of content material from South East Asia.

Leong is a former medical physician who switched to stand-up comedy, and have become the primary Malaysian to win the Annual Worldwide Hong Kong Comedy Pageant, in 2013. He has since carried out for Comedy Central’s Stand-up Asia, and was the primary Malaysian to carry out full skilled units at each Hollywood’s Snicker Manufacturing unit and New York’s Gotham Comedy Membership, in keeping with the South China Morning Submit.

His Netflix particular delivers a routine that pokes enjoyable at enterprise class show-offs, conventional healers and different unbearable sorts. “I’m excited to be on Netflix. Now the world can see how good I’m at stand-up comedy. And in addition my humility. Relating to being humble, I’m one of the best. And in addition comedy. Sure,” mentioned Leong in a ready script. The present can be accessible in September, forward of Merdeka (Independence Day) and Malaysia Day 2020.

Netflix has additionally dedicated to 2 untitled function movies by Indonesian ladies administrators. One is directed by Nia Dinata (“Love For Share,” “Joni’s Promise”) and produced by Kalyana Shiri. The opposite is directed by up-and-coming new business voice, Hadrah Daeng Ratu and produced by Starvision. No particulars of plot, style or casting had been disclosed, although Netflix mentioned that the 2 could be launched in 2021.

They had been commissioned by Myleeta Aga, Netflix’s director of content material Southeast Asia Australia and New Zealand.

The brand new movies will be part of a group of Indonesian titles presently accessible for Netflix members similar to “The Night time Comes For Us,” “Love for Sale,” “Aruna and Her Palate,” “One Day We’ll Speak About At the moment,” “Imperfect,” “Humba Goals,” “Semesta” and one other just lately introduced unique, “Loopy Superior Lecturers.”