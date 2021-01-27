Netflix, Alan Yang Developing Min Jin Lee’s ‘Free Food for Millionaires’

On the heels of the recognition of “Bridgerton” and “The Queen’s Gambit,” Netflix is creating one other interval piece, albeit one set in Nineties Manhattan.

“Tigertail” filmmaker and “Grasp of None” co-creator Alan Yang is teaming up with writer Min Jin Lee to adapt her critically acclaimed 2007 novel “Free Food for Millionaires” as a tv collection, Selection has discovered completely. Lee is penning the display screen adaptation, with Yang serving as non-writing government producer.

Lee’s novel facilities on Casey Han, a “strong-willed, Queens-bred daughter of Korean immigrants who’s hooked on a glamorous Manhattan way of life she can’t afford.” The collection will discover the world of haves and have-nots in ’90s New York Metropolis by way of a distinctly Asian American lens, with Casey “decided to carve an area for herself within the glittering world she craves whereas desperately making an attempt to make her mother and father proud, however at what value?”

“It’s a premium Asian American household drama informed primarily by way of a Korean American girl who’s at this crossroads in her life, as she graduates from an Ivy League faculty and is sort of straddling two worlds,” mentioned Netflix’s head of drama growth Jinny Howe.

The story personally resonated with the event exec, who spoke with Selection completely in her first press interview since being elevated to vp of unique drama collection growth at Netflix final fall.

“I’m very excited,” Howe mentioned. “I really feel that is not like the rest we now have on the slate proper now.”

“Free Food for Millionaires,” which marked Lee’s literary debut, made a number of best-of lists in 2007, together with the Instances of London and NPR’s “Recent Air.” Her second novel “Pachinko,” revealed in 2017, was on the New York Instances E book Evaluation’s 10 Greatest Books of 2017 checklist, along with being a finalist for the Nationwide E book Award for Fiction. Lee’s work has additionally been featured the New Yorker, NPR’s “Chosen Shorts,” the New York Evaluation of Books, the New York Instances Journal, the Instances of London and the Wall Avenue Journal.